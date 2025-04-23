Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Holdings Decreased by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC lessened its stake in Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.94% of Finance of America Companies worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Finance of America Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Finance of America Companies Stock Performance

FOA opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07. The firm has a market cap of $202.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33. Finance of America Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Finance of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of ($105.62) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.61 million. Finance of America Companies had a net margin of 18.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Finance of America Companies from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Finance of America Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Finance of America Companies Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

