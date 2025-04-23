Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives C$69.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$68.22.
EIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Paradigm Capital set a C$69.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$71.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.
View Our Latest Analysis on EIF
Exchange Income Trading Up 0.9 %
Insider Transactions at Exchange Income
In other news, Director Edward Warkentin acquired 1,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$49.54 per share, with a total value of C$50,087.97. Also, Director Michael Pyle acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$50.26 per share, with a total value of C$201,052.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,311 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,455. Corporate insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.
About Exchange Income
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Exchange Income
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.