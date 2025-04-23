Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives C$69.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$68.22.

EIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Paradigm Capital set a C$69.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$71.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$49.37 on Wednesday. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$43.08 and a 52 week high of C$59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.65.

In other news, Director Edward Warkentin acquired 1,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$49.54 per share, with a total value of C$50,087.97. Also, Director Michael Pyle acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$50.26 per share, with a total value of C$201,052.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,311 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,455. Corporate insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

