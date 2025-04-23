Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,411 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,033,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $22,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 439,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Ares Capital by 382.8% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 61,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 48,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 63,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.61.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.77. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.37%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.