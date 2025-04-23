Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $9.47 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,419,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,245.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,835,000 after purchasing an additional 573,881 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 89,108.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,932,000 after purchasing an additional 376,929 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 378,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,390,000 after buying an additional 269,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,411.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,355,000 after buying an additional 248,146 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of MDY stock opened at $502.61 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $624.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $533.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $568.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.