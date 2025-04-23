Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in RTX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of RTX by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $2,464,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,880.44. This trade represents a 39.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.27.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $113.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $136.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

