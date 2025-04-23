Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NYMT Q1 Earnings

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New York Mortgage Trust in a report issued on Monday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Mortgage Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.
New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $26.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 15.46%.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ NYMT opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $503.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.43.
New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.39%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 347.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 117,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,320,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
