Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.250-7.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9 billion-$6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.0 billion. Equifax also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.850-1.950 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equifax from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Equifax from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.31.

Equifax stock opened at $245.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Equifax has a twelve month low of $199.98 and a twelve month high of $309.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equifax stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

