Eastern Bankshares (EBC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $226.98 million for the quarter.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,000. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

