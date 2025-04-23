Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 189.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,513,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,821,222,000 after acquiring an additional 674,859 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,477,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $997,034,000 after purchasing an additional 601,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,938,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,606,000 after buying an additional 1,068,996 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.