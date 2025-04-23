Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.78 and traded as high as C$2.83. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$2.83, with a volume of 369,660 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIV shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Desjardins set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.62.

Diversified Royalty Trading Up 1.1 %

Diversified Royalty Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$432.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 130.49%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp is a multi-royalty company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. As a part of the investment strategy, the firm always purchases trademarks of the companies it is going to acquire. The company gives its partners the benefit of full operational control of their business, participation in the growth of their company, and tax deductibility on royal payments.

