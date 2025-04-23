Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 218,324 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,783,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 218,324 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.79% of Toll Brothers worth $224,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $149,924,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,528,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,509,000 after acquiring an additional 410,394 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,615,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,226,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,449,000 after purchasing an additional 341,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 427,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,802,000 after purchasing an additional 262,642 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TOL. Barclays lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.79.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $97.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.33. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $169.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.88%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,107.88. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

