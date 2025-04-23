Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $220.34 Million Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,317,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,377 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $220,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

OSK opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.32. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.62.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

