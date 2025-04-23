Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $206.91 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,431 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $206,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $401,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,538,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 3.7 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $331.08 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.27 and a fifty-two week high of $350.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.48. The stock has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.59, for a total value of $2,505,260.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,020 shares in the company, valued at $30,029,771.80. The trade was a 7.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $3,229,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,536,304.26. The trade was a 12.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,235 shares of company stock worth $7,478,224 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.