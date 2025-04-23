Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,303 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.38% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $14,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.