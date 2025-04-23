Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 253,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,090,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. FFG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,446,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.68.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.66 and a 200-day moving average of $167.72. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 301.23%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

