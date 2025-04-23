Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Piper Sandler

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DVN. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen downgraded Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.21.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

