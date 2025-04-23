Dendur Capital LP Acquires 150,200 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Dendur Capital LP raised its holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 813,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,200 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes comprises 6.5% of Dendur Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dendur Capital LP owned 1.62% of Howard Hughes worth $62,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,716,000 after purchasing an additional 337,514 shares in the last quarter. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,544,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HHH opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.14. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.83 and a one year high of $87.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average of $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $983.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

