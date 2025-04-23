Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 98,304 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 98,304 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC comprises approximately 0.5% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in TechnipFMC by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 67,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 264.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 20,877 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 23.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,639,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,838,000 after buying an additional 679,748 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,088,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $33.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTI. Barclays boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

In related news, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,119,825.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,495.85. This trade represents a 23.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $279,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,004,301.76. This trade represents a 8.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,665. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

