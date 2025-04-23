Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 5,543 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the period. Entegris makes up approximately 0.7% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 4,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Entegris by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTG. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

View Our Latest Report on ENTG

Entegris Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.24 and its 200-day moving average is $99.03.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.