Dark Forest Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,684 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,289,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,243,000,000 after buying an additional 2,033,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031,143 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,613,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,887,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,610 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cfra Research raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $291.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

