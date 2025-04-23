D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX)

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of OS Therapies from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on OS Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OS Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OS Therapies Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE:OSTX opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. OS Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

In other news, major shareholder Shalom Auerbach sold 50,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $67,516.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,756,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,868.65. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OS Therapies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

About OS Therapies

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.

