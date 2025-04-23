Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $165.24 million for the quarter.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.07%. On average, analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.47. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CUBI

Insider Activity

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 15,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $921,223.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,040.75. The trade was a 22.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $3,806,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,872,380.86. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,988 shares of company stock worth $6,627,318 over the last quarter. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.