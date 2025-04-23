CSM Advisors LLC Sells 2,490 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CSM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,897,000. Enzi Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 512,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after buying an additional 145,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,748,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $212,943,000 after buying an additional 289,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.23.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

