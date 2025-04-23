CSM Advisors LLC Sells 1,865 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

CSM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.69.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average of $61.13. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $80.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

