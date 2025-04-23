CSM Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CSM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.2% of CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.84.

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average is $78.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

