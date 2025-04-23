CSM Advisors LLC Has $9.89 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CSM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,715,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,902,000 after purchasing an additional 517,219 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 5.5% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Sysco by 13.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 209,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after buying an additional 24,866 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $82.23. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average of $74.49.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

