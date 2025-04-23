CSM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,448 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $12,988,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,137.08. The trade was a 59.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,249.20. This represents a 5.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 410,863 shares of company stock valued at $39,344,612. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.87.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $118.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $121.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

Get Our Latest Report on ANET

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.