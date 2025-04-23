CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Johanna Flower Sells 2,974 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Johanna Flower sold 2,974 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.48, for a total transaction of $1,078,015.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,040,530. The trade was a 3.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CRWD stock opened at $368.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.47, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $372.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 44.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

