CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Purchased by Two Creeks Capital Management LP

Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,758 shares during the quarter. CRH accounts for about 6.6% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of CRH worth $107,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the third quarter worth $3,581,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in CRH in the third quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in CRH by 168.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.36.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.95. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

