Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) CEO Grigorios Siokas Purchases 654,912 Shares

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas bought 654,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $209,571.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,770,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,468.48. This trade represents a 15.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 3rd, Grigorios Siokas purchased 132,572 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $64,960.28.
- On Monday, February 24th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 354,296 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $198,405.76.
- On Thursday, January 30th, Grigorios Siokas bought 51,414 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $33,933.24.
- On Wednesday, January 22nd, Grigorios Siokas bought 38,900 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $29,953.00.
Cosmos Health Stock Performance
Shares of COSM stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 5.50. Cosmos Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cosmos Health stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Cosmos Health worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cosmos Health Company Profile
Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.
