Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.92, but opened at $6.70. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 659,377 shares traded.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.1224 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 90,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 44,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 74,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

