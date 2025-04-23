Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.92, but opened at $6.70. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 659,377 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.1224 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
