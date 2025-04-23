CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Shares of CRWV stock opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $64.62.

In other news, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 220,760 shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $10,499,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,023.20. The trade was a 63.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,940 shares of company stock worth $13,786,546.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

