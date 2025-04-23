CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Get CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Trading Up 8.7 %

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

NASDAQ CRWV opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $64.62.

In other news, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,272,440. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 220,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $10,499,345.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,023.20. This trade represents a 63.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,940 shares of company stock worth $13,786,546 over the last three months.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.