Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and traded as low as $71.34. Core Natural Resources shares last traded at $74.16, with a volume of 446,789 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Core Natural Resources from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

Core Natural Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.72.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.44. Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $595.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Core Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Core Natural Resources news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 8,815 shares of Core Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $663,769.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,104.40. The trade was a 39.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Natural Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,424,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,109,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,261,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,472,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

