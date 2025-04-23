Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,994,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,790,000 after buying an additional 5,556,460 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,571,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,771 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,903,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,917,000 after purchasing an additional 40,313 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,312,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,084,000 after purchasing an additional 123,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,340,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,498 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.7874 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

