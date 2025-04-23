Contrasting S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) and Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) and Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares S&W Seed and Lendway”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&W Seed $54.81 million 0.19 -$30.03 million ($15.61) -0.31 Lendway $37.77 million 0.18 $2.41 million ($3.45) -1.14

Lendway has lower revenue, but higher earnings than S&W Seed. Lendway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&W Seed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&W Seed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lendway 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings for S&W Seed and Lendway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

S&W Seed presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 631.61%. Given S&W Seed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than Lendway.

Volatility and Risk

S&W Seed has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lendway has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares S&W Seed and Lendway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&W Seed -76.30% -51.47% -18.21% Lendway N/A -21.56% -4.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of S&W Seed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Lendway shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of S&W Seed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Lendway shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co. engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc. operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

