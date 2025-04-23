Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Raised by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 585.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 887.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Piper Sandler downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.42.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $187.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.57 and its 200-day moving average is $205.74. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.46 and a 52-week high of $265.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.