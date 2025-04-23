Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 465 Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its stake in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in HBT Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 332,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 32,146 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in HBT Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in HBT Financial by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group assumed coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HBT Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at HBT Financial

In other news, Chairman Fred L. Drake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,374.60. This trade represents a 14.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $198,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,140. The trade was a 4.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,900 shares of company stock worth $969,500. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBT Financial Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of HBT stock opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. HBT Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.62.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.57 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HBT Financial



HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

