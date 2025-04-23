Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $227,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 54,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everest Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000.

GSLC opened at $104.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.66. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.88 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

