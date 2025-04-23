Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.20% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 418.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,869 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 315,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 65,019 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.