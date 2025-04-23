Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Williams Trading set a $13.00 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “cautious” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $366.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 804.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

