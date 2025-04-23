Commerce Bank Sells 257 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Liberty Live Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 51,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,832,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

LLYVK stock opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -199.71 and a beta of 1.56. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $81.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.92.

Liberty Live Group Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

