Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $5,619,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $5,685,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $39.97 and a 52-week high of $72.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $713.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.45 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

