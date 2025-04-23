Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 648,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 124,408 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA makes up 1.0% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of Comfort Systems USA worth $274,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $2,998,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,038,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $339.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.27. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.93 and a 1 year high of $553.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.87.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

FIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

