Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 862,100 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 726,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 586,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 106.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE FIX opened at $339.95 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $272.93 and a one year high of $553.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.95%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

