Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Comerica to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comerica from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.84.

Comerica Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.96. Comerica has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $73.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 6,085.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,981,000 after buying an additional 1,749,438 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $82,419,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,150,000. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,492,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Comerica by 548.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 642,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,732,000 after acquiring an additional 543,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

