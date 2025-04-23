Coin98 (C98) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20.35 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $54.95 million and $20.35 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 933,888,739 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

