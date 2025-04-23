Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $91.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

