Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Position Raised by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 2,292.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $96.67 and a one year high of $150.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Churchill Downs Dividend Announcement

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 43.67%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

Churchill Downs announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.90.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

