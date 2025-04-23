Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 1.9% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Chubb worth $125,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Chubb by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 451,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,652,000 after buying an additional 31,028 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,256,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,060,000 after acquiring an additional 56,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $271.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Chubb from $329.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.21.

Chubb Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $290.58 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

